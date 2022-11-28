New FDNY diversity laws aim to increase inclusion, curb discrimination

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has signed new legislation to address the lack of diversity among members of the FDNY.

The package of five bills signed Monday aims to improve recruitment and retention of underrepresented groups within the department.

The legislation also mandates diversity, inclusion, anti-discrimination, and anti-harassment training for FDNY personnel.

"New York City's diversity is our strength, and these five bills will help build a more inclusive FDNY that is reflective of the millions of New Yorkers we serve," Adams said in a written statement. "I'm grateful to our colleagues in the City Council for their partnership and commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive Fire Department for generations to come."

A City Council oversight hearing in September looked at the department's efforts to increase diversity as well as past cases of harassment and discrimination against women and minorities in the department.

The Council's data team found that despite improved minority hiring trends in recent years, the FDNY was not projected match the demographic composition of NYC as a whole within the next 15 years.

As recently as a few months ago, just 8% of FDNY personnel were Black, 2% were Asian and only 1% were women.

This compares to recent statistics showing New York City's general population is 21% Black, 15% Asian and 52% female.

