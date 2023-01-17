Widow of fatally injured FDNY firefighter Billy Moon advocates for organ donation

Kristina Moon, the widow of firefighter Billy Moon who was fatally injured in an FDNY training accident, has become an advocate for organ donation. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

Billy Moon was fatally injured before a training exercise in December. He was kept on a ventilator so that his organs could be donated and now his widow is an advocate for organ donation.

Right now, one person every 10 minutes is added to the transplant list, 17 people die daily waiting for a transplant and there are over 105,000 currently awaiting transplants in the US," Kristina Moon said.

In death, her husband Billy Moon helped give life, donating his organs.

His heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys went to five people.

"It's an infinite life that he can donate to someone else and someone he donates to can donate to another person and the fact that two of them are local and are NYC firemen is even a bigger part of his legacy," Kristina Moon said.

Two of the recipients were retired FDNY firefighters, one of them FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh spoke of at Moon's funeral.

"Billy's lungs have literally breathed life... into Terrance Jordan. made him part of Terrance's story," Kavanaugh said.

On Tuesday, the FDNY's probationary firefighters learned about loss firsthand.

"Being in the hospital when everything was not going the way we hoped it would go, I at least knew he'd carry on something and that his organs would help other people and it was something he really believed in," Kristina Moon said.

Billy moon was only 47 years old when he died, leaving behind his wife and two children, but his legacy of heroism endures and will no doubt make an impact on the next generation of firefighters.

