FDNY unveils plaque for probationary firefighter who died in training

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- There is a lasting honor for a member of the FDNY who died during training.
The department unveiled a plaque in tribute of probationary firefighter Vincent Malveaux.
Malveaux had a medical episode last year during a training exercise on Randall's Island - that is where the plaque will be displayed.
Malveaux also served as an FDNY EMT in the Bronx.
He was 31 years old.
