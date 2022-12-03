FDNY unveils plaque for probationary firefighter who died in training

The department unveiled a plaque in tribute of probationary firefighter Vincent Malveaux.

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- There is a lasting honor for a member of the FDNY who died during training.

The department unveiled a plaque in tribute of probationary firefighter Vincent Malveaux.

Malveaux had a medical episode last year during a training exercise on Randall's Island - that is where the plaque will be displayed.

Malveaux also served as an FDNY EMT in the Bronx.

He was 31 years old.

ALSO READ | 16-year-old stabbed by another teen inside Staten Island Mall

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.