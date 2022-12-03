  • Watch Now
FDNY unveils plaque for probationary firefighter who died in training

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Saturday, December 3, 2022 2:36AM
RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- There is a lasting honor for a member of the FDNY who died during training.

The department unveiled a plaque in tribute of probationary firefighter Vincent Malveaux.

Malveaux had a medical episode last year during a training exercise on Randall's Island - that is where the plaque will be displayed.

Malveaux also served as an FDNY EMT in the Bronx.

He was 31 years old.

