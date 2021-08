EMBED >More News Videos At the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, they're all working together in a special program designed to help at-risk officers.

QUEENS (WABC) -- An FDNY firetruck apparatus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Queens.It happened Sunday at 4:13 a.m. on 61st Street and Queens Boulevard.Citizen App captured video of the scene.Five firefighters and two other people were treated for injuries and taken to area hospitals.It's not yet known what led to the collision.The incident is under investigation.----------