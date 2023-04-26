Food delivery companies to fund FDNY's lithium-ion battery safety campaign

The FDNY is teaming up with food delivery companies to promote a campaign teaching people about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The FDNY is teaming up with food delivery companies to promote a campaign teaching people about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Door Dash will donate $100,000 to the FDNY.

This will help fund a public education campaign to teach people able the dangers of knock-off lithium-ion batteries.

So far, the batteries have caused 66 fires and five deaths this year.

The FDNY and the FDNY Foundation say they encourage the public to safely use and handle lithium-ion batteries to prevent fires.

The Department continues to work with Federal, State, local, and industry partners to look for solutions and spread awareness. For more information and safety tips, visit fdnysmart.org.

