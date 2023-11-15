FDNY launches 'Take Charge' campaign to raise awareness about dangers of lithium-ion batteries

The FDNY, federal agencies and national organizations are joining forces to launch a new campaign, warning about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials from the FDNY, federal agencies, and national organizations are joining forces to launch a new campaign warning people about the potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries are responsible for 239 fires, 124 injuries, and 17 deaths in New York City this year.

"This is absolutely a crisis facing New York City. We are absolutely going to hold the folks who are responsible or can do something about it, to do something about it. But we also need to remember that this is a larger issue, it's an issue of technology, of changing cities, of changing density, and of an electric future," Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The new campaign is called 'Take CHARGE,' an acronym which stands for:

"C" for certified products only buy inspected items.

"H" is for handle with care, which means follow the manufacturer's instructions.

"A" is for always staying alert for issues.

"R" means you should recycle responsibly.

"G" urges people to get out immediately when there's a fire.

And, "E" stands for educating others.

The announcement of the campaign comes days after three members of one family were killed in a fire in Brooklyn that was caused by lithium-ion batteries.

