FDNY makes 2nd largest addition of names to 9/11 memorial wall since its inception

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The FDNY has added the second largest groups of names to the 9/11 memorial wall since its inception.

Last week, 43 names were added to the World Trade Center Memorial Wall for deaths related to illnesses from the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

The wall was created in 2011 with 55 names.

The family of the FDNY came together Wednesday to mourn as one - honoring those they lost this year ahead of the 22nd anniversary of September 11.

The wall honors those who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center.

The inscription on the memorial wall says, ""Dedicated to the memory of those who bravely served this department protecting life and property in the City of New York in the rescue and recovery effort at Manhattan Box 5-5-8087 World Trade Center."

"As we approach the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the FDNY continues to feel the impact of that day. Each year, this memorial wall grows as we honor of those who gave their lives in service of others," said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. "These brave men and women showed up that day, and in the days and months following the attacks to participate in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site. We will never forget them."

Grandchildren pointed to the new names on the memorial. Widows left flowers. The department added a flag for each member who died this year. A tragically growing garden of sorrow and grief in America's colors.

A total of 343 FDNY personnel died on 9/11. They have lost nearly as many to illness that stems from that day since - 43 this past year alone.

The garden of flags is likely to grow again this year.

The names added to the memorial are:

Firefighter Dennis J. Komar

EMS Captain Faye Baughman

EMS Lieutenant Gloria Gordon

Lieutenant Baudon C. Malmbeck

Firefighter Russell Feliciano

Dr. Sabina B. Ostolski

EMT Steven Thorsen

Lieutenant Arthur J. Darby

Firefighter Richard C. Toshack

Supervising Fire Marshal James E. Devery

Firefighter Edward V. Hronec

Captain Paul W. Schmalzried

Firefighter Ronald J. Kirchner

Firefighter William M. Hughes

Firefighter Gregg Lawrence

Battalion Chief Joseph A. McKie

Lieutenant James F. McCauley, Jr.

Battalion Chief Stephen J. Geraghty

Firefighter George J. Tripptree

Firefighter Peter A. Chiodo

Firefighter John F. McDonnell

Battalion Chief Brian E. O'Flaherty

Firefighter Michael J. Arriaga

Firefighter Thomas D. Healy

EMT Patricia Scaduto

Lieutenant Michael G. Hance

Lieutenant Donald J. Kelly

Firefighter Thomas J. McDougall

Marine Wiper Bruce Peat

Lieutenant Joseph Brosi

Battalion Chief James J. Hanley

Firefighter Victor A. Cantelmo

Battalion Chief Vincent G. Lyons

Paramedic Peter L. Bushey

Paramedic Paul Daniels

Captain Gary A. Nybro

Firefighter James C. Mager

Firefighter Douglas F. Harkins

Lieutenant Richard Kobbe

Fire Marshal Karl J. Sederholt

Lieutenant James J. Burns II

Firefighter Michael T. Costa

Captain Neil R. Ferro

