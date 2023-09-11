FDNY makes 2nd largest addition of names to 9/11 memorial wall since its inception

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The FDNY has added the second largest groups of names to the 9/11 memorial wall since its inception.
Last week, 43 names were added to the World Trade Center Memorial Wall for deaths related to illnesses from the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.
The wall was created in 2011 with 55 names.
The family of the FDNY came together Wednesday to mourn as one - honoring those they lost this year ahead of the 22nd anniversary of September 11.
The wall honors those who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center.
The inscription on the memorial wall says, ""Dedicated to the memory of those who bravely served this department protecting life and property in the City of New York in the rescue and recovery effort at Manhattan Box 5-5-8087 World Trade Center."
"As we approach the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the FDNY continues to feel the impact of that day. Each year, this memorial wall grows as we honor of those who gave their lives in service of others," said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. "These brave men and women showed up that day, and in the days and months following the attacks to participate in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site. We will never forget them."
Grandchildren pointed to the new names on the memorial. Widows left flowers. The department added a flag for each member who died this year. A tragically growing garden of sorrow and grief in America's colors.
A total of 343 FDNY personnel died on 9/11. They have lost nearly as many to illness that stems from that day since - 43 this past year alone.
The garden of flags is likely to grow again this year.
The names added to the memorial are:
Firefighter Dennis J. Komar
EMS Captain Faye Baughman
EMS Lieutenant Gloria Gordon
Lieutenant Baudon C. Malmbeck
Firefighter Russell Feliciano
Dr. Sabina B. Ostolski
EMT Steven Thorsen
Lieutenant Arthur J. Darby
Firefighter Richard C. Toshack
Supervising Fire Marshal James E. Devery
Firefighter Edward V. Hronec
Captain Paul W. Schmalzried
Firefighter Ronald J. Kirchner
Firefighter William M. Hughes
Firefighter Gregg Lawrence
Battalion Chief Joseph A. McKie
Lieutenant James F. McCauley, Jr.
Battalion Chief Stephen J. Geraghty
Firefighter George J. Tripptree
Firefighter Peter A. Chiodo
Firefighter John F. McDonnell
Battalion Chief Brian E. O'Flaherty
Firefighter Michael J. Arriaga
Firefighter Thomas D. Healy
EMT Patricia Scaduto
Lieutenant Michael G. Hance
Lieutenant Donald J. Kelly
Firefighter Thomas J. McDougall
Marine Wiper Bruce Peat
Lieutenant Joseph Brosi
Battalion Chief James J. Hanley
Firefighter Victor A. Cantelmo
Battalion Chief Vincent G. Lyons
Paramedic Peter L. Bushey
Paramedic Paul Daniels
Captain Gary A. Nybro
Firefighter James C. Mager
Firefighter Douglas F. Harkins
Lieutenant Richard Kobbe
Fire Marshal Karl J. Sederholt
Lieutenant James J. Burns II
Firefighter Michael T. Costa
Captain Neil R. Ferro
