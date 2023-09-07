9/11 in NYC: Families return for live reading of victims' names

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National September 11 Memorial & Museum will host its annual commemoration ceremony to observe the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, honoring the 2,983 men, women, and children killed in the 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, aboard Flight 93, and those killed in the February 26, 1993, World Trade Center bombing.

The commemoration is for family members of the victims, who have once again been invited to participate in this year's reading of the names.

Organizers said the main focus of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum remains the annual commemoration ceremony, and family members will once again gather on the Memorial plaza to remember their loved ones.

Throughout the ceremony, six moments of silence will be observed, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell, and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.

The first moment of silence is observed at 8:46 a.m. Houses of worship are encouraged to toll their bells at that time and families of victims will begin reading the names of the loved ones they have lost.

The ceremony will conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. Timing is subject to change.

A preliminary outline of the event program is as follows (details and times subject to change):

-8:30 a.m. - Program begins

-8:46 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time AA Flight 11 struck North Tower)

-Families of victims of 2001 and 1993 attacks will begin reading the names in pairs.

-9:03 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time UA Flight 175 struck South Tower)

-Reading of names continues

-9:37 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time AA Flight 77 struck the Pentagon)

-Reading of names continues

-9:59 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time of fall of the South Tower)

-Reading of names continues

-10:03 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time UA Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania)

-Reading of names continues

-10:28 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time of fall of the North Tower)

-Reading of names continues to conclusion

-12:30 p.m. - Program concludes

A complete list of the names of the 2,983 victims of the 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on Flight 93, along with the victims of the 1993 WTC bombing that are inscribed on the Memorial can be found on the memorial's website.

An honor guard made up of individuals representing the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY), the New York City Police Department (NYPD), and the Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) will participate in the ceremony.

The Tribute in Light, with its beams of light shining into the night sky, will return in Lower Manhattan as a tribute to all those who were killed on 9/11.

Assembled on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial, the twin beams reach up to four miles into the sky and are comprised of eighty-eight 7,000-watt xenon lightbulbs positioned into two 48-foot squares, echoing the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers.

The installation can also be viewed from a 60-mile radius around Lower Manhattan.

The lights will be on beginning at sunset on September 11 and will fade away at dawn on September 12. There is no formal program.

The lights are best viewed when it is completely dark.

