Fallen FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein built ramps for those in need during off-days

Timothy Klein was an FDNY firefighter, but on his off days, he used his carpenter skills to build ramps for those in need.
"It hurts us tremendously, it's a really tough period right now," FDNY Lt. Jack Kirrane said.
Kirrane spoke at the Canarsie firehouse on Wednesday. He was the lieutenant of fallen firefighter Timothy Klein.
The firehouse lost so much this week after Klein gave his life trying to save lives a house fire in Brooklyn.
What you don't know is how Klein spent his spare time changing lives as well.
ALSO READ | Wake, funeral details released for fallen FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein
Due to the hard work of the Fight For Firefighters Foundation, which team Klein was a big part of, new ramps were installed.
"It wasn't just the builds he was at, he pretty much did all of our fundraising," said John Vaeth of the Fight For Firefighters Foundation.
Klein also helped to build a ramp in Seaford for his lieutenant's son, Finley, who has cerebral palsy.
"And I've looked at that picture of Timmy there, 100 times in the past two days," Kirrane said.
Klein never missed a single job in the six years he was a firefighter. Colleagues say Klein had a dedication and it was contagious.
"He just inspired all of us," FDNY Firefighter Brian Pabon said. "Whatever he said, meant more than if it was coming from somebody else."
The purpose of the foundation is to help make the homes of disabled first responders and their families more accessible.
ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side Investigates subway crime: How likely are you to become a victim?
Less than a week before he was killed, Klein was back in Seaford, finishing a job to widen doors and fix floors.
While the community is still processing the painful loss, Klein's spirit of kindness lives on.
"We made a lemonade stand and everything to raise money and we raised $800 to donate to the foundation," Finley Kirrane said.
"What this ramp means to us, means freedom - to him," Jack Kirrane said.
At least 30 jobs of kindness are a powerful legacy for the firefighter who gave it all.
If you would like to find out more about the foundation or donate, you can visit the Fight For Firefighters Foundation website.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip