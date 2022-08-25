70 FDNY firefighters could lose their jobs over COVID vaccine mandates

Dozens of unvaccinated FDNY personnel could lose their jobs in the coming days.

The firefighters' union says the city is expected to terminate 70 first responders due to COVID mandates.

As of now, 98% of FDNY employees across all ranks and titles are fully vaccinated.

Union leaders say the firings could impact public safety and argue mandates should not be in place under the latest CDC guidance.

The president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association says many of the firefighters in question have already been infected several times and that the mandate to vaccinate is unfair to them.

"This is appalling. What should also be appalling is that many of these firefighters have been placed on leave since that point in time and have not received a paycheck since November of last year," said Andrew Ansbro, President of the Uniformed Firefighters Association.

Of the 70 firefighters facing termination, 24 of them haven't been on the job and haven't been getting paid since November.

Twelve have had their reasonable accommodations against the vaccine denied. They could sue in the coming weeks.

"Our goal was always to vaccinate, not terminate, and that is why 98% of city employees are fully vaccinated. We have not faced any staffing or operational challenges due to the city's vaccine mandate and it remains in effect," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

