Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at New Jersey home, sources say

NORTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The husband and son of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas have been shot, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone told ABC News.Salas' son has died, according to law enforcement sources. The condition of her husband is not known.Judge Salas, who is the first Latina to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey was not hurt.Officials say the suspect remains at large.Investigators say someone dressed as a FedEx driver arrived at the family home around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to law enforcement sources. Salas' son opened the door and was immediately shot. Her husband was then shot multiple times.The investigation is being led by the FBI. The New Jersey State Police, North Brunswick Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office are also involved.Judge Salas has received threats in the past, sources say.Authorities are investigating whether there is any connection between those prior threats and the shooting or whether it involved the husband's work as a criminal defense attorney.