community

This holiday, ABC7 is supporting Feeding America, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish

With unemployment skyrocketing amid the pandemic, more families and individuals than ever need help this holiday season. ABC7 is teaming up with Feeding America, One Simple Wish, and Toys For Tots to help ease the burden and brighten up spirits.

Learn more about these non-profits below.

Feeding America

In 2020, more than 50 million people, including 17 million children, may face hunger because of coronavirus. In the spirit of service to our communities, ABC7 has partnered with Feeding America and local food banks in the Tri-State area to help reduce food insecurity this holiday season.

Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together provide food to more than 40 million people each year.

If you're in a position to give, go to any of these food banks listed below.

City Harvest

Food Bank For New York City

Bronx Community College Food Pantry

Long Island Cares

Community Food Bank Of New Jersey

If you need help, help is here. Visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove for information.

Toys for Tots

EMBED More News Videos



Marine Toys for Tots Program's mission is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute these gifts to less fortunate children at Christmas. Help make a child's dream come true this holiday by donating here.

Or make your holiday donation go further! Disney will donate $1 to Marine Toys for Tots for every new, unwrapped toy donated at a Disney store or a World of Disney store in the U.S. or online through shopDisney.com from Nov. 1 - Dec. 13, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company has worked with U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Foundation for over 70 years, dating back to 1947 when Walt Disney and his animators designed the original Toys for Tots train logo that is still used today.

One Simple Wish

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7NY is partnering with One Simple Wish to restore hope and happiness to children and young adults impacted by foster care.



One Simple Wish brings national attention to the foster care system, brightening the lives of thousands of children by making their voices heard and connecting them with people who care.

Help spread joy to foster youth this holiday season. Without stepping foot into a mall or toy store, you can grant a foster child's holiday wish with One Simple Wish.

Grant a foster child's holiday wish through One Simple Wish.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstoys for totscharityfeed the lovecommunity
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
The abc7NY.com Virtual Community Calendar
3 families lose everything in NJ fire, get support from community
Sewing business thrives as people start sewing during downtime
Coffee cart lets you pay what you can
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police pursuit through several boroughs ends in crash, suspect arrested
Car careens out of control, slams into NYC restaurant
With less than 2 months left in office, Pres. Trump pardons Flynn
NYC plan to reopen schools coming next week, mayor says
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
Driver killed in violent, multi-vehicle crash identified
Orange zone restrictions take effect on Staten Island
Show More
Judge dismisses effort to hold up homeless move from Lucerne
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
COVID Live Updates: Caution urged for Thanksgiving
NYC launches small business support for low-income communities
Newark's stay-at-home advisory takes effect amid COVID surge
More TOP STORIES News