Female NYPD officer, suspect shot on Staten Island

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- An NYPD officer and a suspect have been shot in the Stapleton section of Staten Island.

The shooting happened just before 8:45 a.m. at 20 Prince Street.

The female officer was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in a police cruiser. The officer was shot in the wrist. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A suspect was also shot and seriously injured.

A large number of police responded to the area.

