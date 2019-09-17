Female NYPD officer, suspect shot on Staten Island

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- An NYPD officer and a suspect have been shot in the Stapleton section of Staten Island.The shooting happened just before 8:45 a.m. at 20 Prince Street.The female officer was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in a police cruiser. The officer was shot in the wrist. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.A suspect was also shot and seriously injured.A large number of police responded to the area.*** This is Breaking News. Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for updates.***----------