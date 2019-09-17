Female NYPD officer, suspect shot on Staten Island

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- An NYPD officer and a suspect have been shot in the Stapleton section of Staten Island.
The shooting happened just before 8:45 a.m. at 20 Prince Street.
The female officer was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in a police cruiser. The officer was shot in the wrist. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
A suspect was also shot and seriously injured.
A large number of police responded to the area.
