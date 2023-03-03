Three people, including a security guard, were shot at a pool party on Long Island Sunday.

Rapper Fetty Luciano pleads 'not guilty' in triple shooting at Mansion at Glen Cove

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- The Brooklyn-based rapper known as Fetty Luciano pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from a triple shooting at a Long Island mansion pool party last July.

Fetty Luciano, whose real name is Remy Marshall, 27 of Queens, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, assault, and other charges that could get him 15 years in prison. He was released on $200,000 cash bail and ordered to return to court at the end of the month.

On July 10, 2022, at the Mansion at Glen Cove the rapper started arguing with someone attending a private pool party, prosecutors said. Marshall allegedly left the lobby of the mansion, and seconds later, reentered and approached the same partygoer, tried to "pistol whip" the person with a gun, and the weapon discharged, striking three victims with a single bullet.

"This defendant allegedly brought a loaded gun into a crowded private event and, during an altercation, discharged the weapon and struck three victims," said Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly. "Thankfully, the defendant's alleged reckless actions did not cause life-threatening injuries to the victims and no one else was hurt."

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The other victims were struck in the leg and elbow.

