The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to soar after no winners in recent weeks, and the two combined are now worth more than $1.4 billion.The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing is currently at least $1 billion, the largest in the game's history and the second largest jackpot in U.S. history. The cash value of the jackpot is $565.6 million.No one hit Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, worth an estimated $345 million. The winning numbers were 3, 64, 69, 68, and 57, and the Powerball was 15.The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing has now grown to $430 million, with an estimated cash value of $248 million.The previous Mega Millions record was $656 million, shared by winners in three states in 2012.The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won since July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million -- the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize in 2016.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.