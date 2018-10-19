MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots worth nearly $1.5 billion combined

NJ Burkett has the latest.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to soar after no winners in recent weeks, and the two combined are now worth nearly $1.5 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing was $1 billion, the largest in the game's history and the second largest jackpot in U.S. history. The cash value of the jackpot is $565.6 million.

Friday's Mega Millions numbers were: 65-53-23-15-70 Megaball: 7

No one hit Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, worth an estimated $345 million. The winning numbers were 3, 64, 69, 68, and 57, and the Powerball was 15.

The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing has now grown to $470 million.

The previous Mega Millions record was $656 million, shared by winners in three states in 2012.

The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won since July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million -- the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.

