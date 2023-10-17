Five people were hurt in an apartment fire in Bushwick, Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.

5 hurt in Bushwick apartment fire; e-bike and batteries found at scene

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were injured in an apartment fire in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The fire broke out inside the building on Menahan Street early Tuesday morning.

Three of those injuried were reported to be in serious condition, while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire on the apartment building's second floor was quickly extinguished shortly after 5 a.m.

An e-bike and lithium-ion batteries were found at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | NYPD Hate Crime Task Force investigating assault of Sikh man on MTA bus

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.