FDNY responds to fire at JFK Airport in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The FDNY is on the scene after a fire broke out at JFK Airport on Monday night.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. and is believed to have started on the second floor of Building 49, a co-generator plant.



No injuries were reported and there were not widespread evacuations.

Drivers were advised to expect traffic delays and road closures around the airport.

ALSO TRENDING | 25-year-old Brooklyn woman killed while rock climbing in Ulster County

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york cityfdnyfirejfk international airport
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy with autism kicked out of church during sister's baptism
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
COVID-19 Updates: Just 4 deaths in NJ, only 2 in NY
These NY school districts must still submit reopening plans
7 On your Side Investigates: How viruses can spread indoors
25-year-old Brooklyn woman killed while rock climbing
Wegmans recalls lemons, oranges sold in in NY, NJ
Show More
COVID News: Murphy calls Trump unemployment order 'not workable'
Nearly 300,000 NYC families opt for all-remote learning
How to get reimbursed for spoiled food, medication during Isaias outage
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid
Rachael Ray, husband and dog OK after fire tears through NY home
More TOP STORIES News