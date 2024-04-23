Fire at apartment complex in Spring Valley rekindles after injuring 2, including firefighter

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Firefighters were still on the scene Tuesday morning of a fire at an apartment complex in Rockland County.
The fire broke out at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Surrey Carlton Apartments just off Ewing Avenue in Spring Valley.
It rekindled overnight, and NewsCopter 7 was overhead early Tuesday morning after crews had to douse the flames again.
Two people were hurt in the fire, including a firefighter who was struck by falling debris and a woman who was found unconscious and rescued by residents.
The injuries to both were said to be non-life-threatening.
The fire caused heavy damage to at least 20 residences.
Fire investigators were working to determine the cause.
