Massive fire breaks out at vacant building in East Village, spreads to nearby church

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8503752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect is dead after a shootout in which two U.S. Marshals and an NYPD detective were wounded in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8520029" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Citizen App video shows a massive fire in the East Village and flames inside a church.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8448416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Andrew Johnson reports from New Jersey where Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents Wednesday that no one should be traveling out-of-state unless necessary.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- First responders are working to put out a massive fire in the East Village Saturday morning.FDNY officials say the fire began on the first floor of a 5-story vacant building at East Seventh Street in the East Village around 5 a.m.As the fire developed, it then spread to the Middle Collegiate Church located at 112 Second Avenue, behind the initial building.The church involved in the fire was built in 1892 and has been linked to key historical events in American history.Citizen App video near the scene shows the wild flames.Over 100 firefighters are responding to the incident.There no word yet on what sparked the fire or if anyone has been injured.Expect smoke and traffic delays in the area of Second Avenue and East Seventh Street.----------