At least 5 people injured in fire at building in the Bronx

At least five people were injured in a fire that started in the rear of a three-story building in the Unionport section of the Bronx.

UNIONPORT, Bronx (WABC) -- Several people were injured in a fire that started in a building in the Bronx Sunday morning.

The fire started in the rear of a three-story building at 939 Castle Hill Avenue and Quimby Avenue in the Unionport section around 6 a.m., according to FDNY officials.

At least five people have been injured.

Video from the scene showed CPR being performed on multiple people.

More than 100 firefighters and emergency services personnel responded to the scene.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

