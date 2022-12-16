Infant, 25-year-old woman in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in the Bronx

Firefighters entered the home through a second floor window and pulled out a child and 25-year-old woman. Crystal Cranmore is in the Bronx with more.

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- An infant and a young woman are in critical condition after being pulled from a fire in the Bronx Friday morning.

Residents woke up to flames shooting out of a house on Tinton Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx.

Firefighters arrived and rushed to extinguish the flames. They entered the home through a second-floor window and pulled out a child and a 25-year-old woman.

They were both transported to Lincoln Hospital and are in critical condition, according to the FDNY.

A 65-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and five EMTs are being treated for smoke inhalation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

