Infant, 25-year-old woman in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- An infant and a young woman are in critical condition after being pulled from a fire in the Bronx Friday morning.
Residents woke up to flames shooting out of a house on Tinton Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx.
Firefighters arrived and rushed to extinguish the flames. They entered the home through a second-floor window and pulled out a child and a 25-year-old woman.
They were both transported to Lincoln Hospital and are in critical condition, according to the FDNY.
A 65-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and five EMTs are being treated for smoke inhalation.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
