Firefighters battle flames at a building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Video shows multiple ladder trucks surrounding a building on Grand Street near Union Avenue while firefighters battle the blaze.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire in Brooklyn.

Video shows multiple ladder trucks surrounding a building on Grand Street near Union Avenue while firefighters battle the blaze.

Thick smoke and flames rise from the upper floors of the building.

The fire was upgraded to a third alarm.

No injuries have been reported.

This is breaking news, check back for more information.

EXCLUSIVE | Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip