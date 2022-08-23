Firefighters battle flames at a building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire in Brooklyn.
Video shows multiple ladder trucks surrounding a building on Grand Street near Union Avenue while firefighters battle the blaze.
Thick smoke and flames rise from the upper floors of the building.
The fire was upgraded to a third alarm.
No injuries have been reported.
This is breaking news, check back for more information.
