Over 100 FDNY firefighters battling 3-alarm fire in Canarsie

FDNY members are currently operating at 3-alarm fire at 108-26 Avenue N Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/QMPhDWaxIs — FDNY (@FDNY) April 24, 2022

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Over 100 firefighters are battling flames in Canarsie, Brooklyn.FDNY responded to reports of a house fire at 108-26 Avenue N Sunday around 1:30 p.m.The blaze was quickly upgraded to a 3-alarm fire.There are 33 units and 106 FDNY members working to put out the flames.Four firefighters are being transported to local hospitals for injuries.This is an ongoing incident. Check back for updates.----------