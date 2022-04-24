Over 100 FDNY firefighters battling 3-alarm fire in Canarsie

FDNY responded to reports of a house fire at 108-26 Avenue N Sunday around 1:30 p.m.
The blaze was quickly upgraded to a 3-alarm fire.
There are 33 units and 106 FDNY members working to put out the flames.
FDNY members are currently operating at 3-alarm fire at 108-26 Avenue N Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/QMPhDWaxIs— FDNY (@FDNY) April 24, 2022
Four firefighters are being transported to local hospitals for injuries.
This is an ongoing incident. Check back for updates.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip