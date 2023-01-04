9 injured after fire rips through apartment building in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nine people were hurt after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Harlem Tuesday night.

Flames broke out on the second floor of a six-story building at 137 West 141st Street around 8:20 p.m.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

FDNY officials said 9 civilians were injured.

Five refused medical attention. The other four were taken to Harlem Hospital.

There's no word yet on their conditions.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

