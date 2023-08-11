Extra Time: Fire Island deadly boat crash; wildfires devastate Maui

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest details on a deadly boat crash on Fire Island, and an update on the deadly wildfires in Maui.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest details on a deadly boat crash on Fire Island, and an update on the deadly wildfires in Maui.

Police are investigating after one man was killed and another injured when their boat flew out of the water and crashed into the deck of a home. It happened early Thursday on Fire Island.

The survivor was identified by investigators as 47-year-old Christopher Cannella and the owner of the boat.

It's believed he was stranded for hours before he managed to find a cell phone and call 9-1-1.

Police are not yet identifying the victim who died. They say they're investigating whether speed played a factor in the crash. They are sure that whoever was driving the boat failed to navigate the channel.

Police say they haven't sorted out yet if Cannella was driving or if it was the man who was killed.

Here are other major headlines from Thursday's show:

At least 53 dead in Maui fires, town of Lahaina decimated

The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze that has already claimed 53 lives, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in five years. County officials said an additional 17 deaths have been confirmed so far Thursday, bringing the death toll to 53. All three fires remain active.

Bill Ritter joins 'Extra Time' on WABC-TV's 75th anniversary

It is a very special day here at eyewitness news. WABC-TV is celebrating 75 years! Our celebration started Thursday morning when members of the Eyewitness News team flipped the switch at the Empire State Building. The lights of that iconic building will glow Eyewitness News blue at night. In honor of this anniversary, Mayor Eric Adams declared the day as WABC-TV Day.

For decades, one of the most important faces at Eyewitness News has been Bill Ritter. He took some time during his vacation to chat with Kristin Thorne about the anniversary, and also answered a few surprise questions from his colleagues.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.