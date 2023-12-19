Firefighters battle house fire in flood zone near Route 202 in Lincoln Park

John Del Giorno is over the scene in NewsCopter 7.

John Del Giorno is over the scene in NewsCopter 7.

John Del Giorno is over the scene in NewsCopter 7.

John Del Giorno is over the scene in NewsCopter 7.

LINCOLN PARK, Passaic County (WABC) -- A fire is burning in the flood zone near Route 202 in Lincoln Park, New Jersey.

NewsCopter 7 was over massive flames engulfing a home on Riveredge Road at around 6:30 a.m.

Fire and police officials are staged along Route 202.

The house is in a flooded neighborhood near the Pompton River. Boats have been deployed to the scene to get water on the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.