Firefighters battle house fire in flood zone near Route 202 in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Passaic County (WABC) -- A fire is burning in the flood zone near Route 202 in Lincoln Park, New Jersey.
NewsCopter 7 was over massive flames engulfing a home on Riveredge Road at around 6:30 a.m.
Fire and police officials are staged along Route 202.
The house is in a flooded neighborhood near the Pompton River. Boats have been deployed to the scene to get water on the flames.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.