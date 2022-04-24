Queens fire destroys at least one restaurant, spreads to 2 other businesses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11783904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 89-year-oold was hit by a car in Long Island City.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire destroyed at least one business before spreading to two others in Queens overnight Sunday.The fire started in the basement of a Texas Chicken and Pizza restaurant located at 64-01 Broadway in Woodside, just after midnight and triggered a second alarm several minutes later.The fire destroyed the store and spread to two other attached businesses including a barbershop and wine and liquor store."I was just walking down the street and I saw the fire, then I got scared and called 911," a witness said.It appeared that the building also housed several residential apartments above the businesses. It's not clear how many people lived there."I just stopped by to come by my business over here, so I just checked it out I don't know what's going on," one man said. "I live around here -- why are there so many firefighters? Hopefully everyone is ok, hopefully no one is hurt."There were three minor injuries reported.Over 100 firefighters worked to put out the fire, which was placed under control around 1:40 a.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------