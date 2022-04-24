Queens fire destroys at least one restaurant, spreads to 2 other businesses

EMBED <>More Videos

3 businesses damaged in overnight fire in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire destroyed at least one business before spreading to two others in Queens overnight Sunday.

The fire started in the basement of a Texas Chicken and Pizza restaurant located at 64-01 Broadway in Woodside, just after midnight and triggered a second alarm several minutes later.

The fire destroyed the store and spread to two other attached businesses including a barbershop and wine and liquor store.

"I was just walking down the street and I saw the fire, then I got scared and called 911," a witness said.

ALSO READ | 89-year-old critical after being hit by car in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

An 89-year-oold was hit by a car in Long Island City.



It appeared that the building also housed several residential apartments above the businesses. It's not clear how many people lived there.

"I just stopped by to come by my business over here, so I just checked it out I don't know what's going on," one man said. "I live around here -- why are there so many firefighters? Hopefully everyone is ok, hopefully no one is hurt."

There were three minor injuries reported.

Over 100 firefighters worked to put out the fire, which was placed under control around 1:40 a.m.


The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citywoodsidequeensbuilding firefdnyfire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed in Bronx triple shooting
Friends gather to remember teen who drowned in NJ pond
89-year-old critical after being hit by car in Queens
Yankees fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win
1 critical, 2 others injured in Bronx apartment fire
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
'Beauty and the Beast' party held for 4-year-old cancer patient
Show More
Teen shot in the chest in Harlem
Parkinson's Unity Walk returns to Central Park
Truck nearly hits school bus filled with kids in Ohio
NYC celebrates Car Free Earth Day
NYPD searching for suspect who stole liquor from hotel bar
More TOP STORIES News