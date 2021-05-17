Crews battle fire at recycling plant in New Brunswick

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10648398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was a tense situation on a flight from JFK Airport in New York to San Francisco International Airport after an unruly passenger refused to wear a mask, began snorting a "white substance," and then was accused of touching at least one female passenger.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are battling a fire at a recycling plant in New Jersey on Monday evening.The fire was reported at the Colgate Paper Stock Company on 12 Industrial Drive in Middlesex County.The blaze was up to 3 alarms just before 6 p.m., but no injuries have been reported.The 65,000-square foot building processes paper, glass, plastics and metals.----------