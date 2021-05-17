Crews battle fire at recycling plant in New Brunswick

The fire was reported at the Colgate Paper Stock Company on 12 Industrial Drive in Middlesex County.
The blaze was up to 3 alarms just before 6 p.m., but no injuries have been reported.
The 65,000-square foot building processes paper, glass, plastics and metals.
