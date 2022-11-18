Firefighters battle flames at remote Saddle River home

The home's remote location presented problems for first responders who needed to call in tankers to supply more water to put the fire out.

SADDLE RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters called for more water as they battled flames at a house in Saddle River.

Heavy flames broke out in what appears to be the garage of the New Jersey home early Friday morning.

Newscopter 7 captured video of firefighters working to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

