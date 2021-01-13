Fire tears through NYC apartments, killing 1 and hurting 2

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man died when fire burned through his apartment in the Riverdale section of the Bronx Wednesday morning.

The 84-year-old victim was trapped in his second floor apartment on Arlington Avenue after the fire broke out at around 2:10 a.m.

The building's superintendent went floor by floor, knocking on doors and rousting residents.

ALSO READ: 12 hurt, including children, when fire tears through Bronx apartment building
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on a Bronx blaze that left 12 people injured, including children.



The 84-year-old victim, identified as Juan Melendez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TOP NEWS | FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states between now and Inauguration Day
EMBED More News Videos

Pierre Thomas has more on a warning from the FBI about possible armed protests planned in all 50 states over the next 10 days.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxnorth riverdaleapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Javits Center opens as COVID vaccination mega-site
FBI searching Queens home after online threats discovered: Officials
7 On Your Side: Delivery reimbursement scams
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer
Gunman shot 2 at party, then killed teen returning home in stairwell
COVID Live Updates: Several stadiums to open as 24-7 vaccination sites
Show More
Powerball up to $550M for tonight, Mega Millions jackpot grows again
YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in New York
Walk through giant rainbow prisms in the middle of NYC
NYC Vessel closes indefinitely due to string of suicides
More TOP STORIES News