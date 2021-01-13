Fire tears through NYC apartments, killing 1 and hurting 2

The 84-year-old victim was trapped in his second floor apartment on Arlington Avenue after the fire broke out at around 2:10 a.m.
The building's superintendent went floor by floor, knocking on doors and rousting residents.
ALSO READ: 12 hurt, including children, when fire tears through Bronx apartment building
The 84-year-old victim, identified as Juan Melendez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people were treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
TOP NEWS | FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states between now and Inauguration Day
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip