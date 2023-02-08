Flames engulf row of businesses in West NY, NJ

The 5-alarm fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. Newscopter 7 was overhead the flames.

WEST NEW YORK (WABC) -- A five-alarm fire is burning through several stores on Bergenline Avenue in West New York.

Officials say the fire broke out in one store just before 4:30 a.m. and spread to others.

Officials say NJ Transit Bus Routes 22, 84, 156 and 159 are on a detour while Bergenline Avenue is closed. Buses will use 68th Street and JFK Boulevard in both directions.

Six stores in three buildings appear to be damaged by the fire.

The row of stores affected are a nail salon, smoke shop and repair store.

Officials say a beauty supply store, a Carvel ice cream store, and a Don Julios BBQ with apartments above it, are all also affected.

This story is breaking news. Check back for additional updates.