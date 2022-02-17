FDNY firefighter dies after battling Queens house fire day prior

The firefighter had battled a two-alarm house fire at 25-43 Beach Channel Drive at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The firefighter went into medical distress Wednesday afternoon at his firehouse, Ladder 134 at 1617 Central Avenue in Far Rockaway.
He later died at St. John's Episcopal Hospital.
His death happened on Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro's last day.
The firefighter has not yet been identified.
