Firefighter, retired police officer among 20 arrests in Orange County drug bust

NYACK, Rockland County (WABC) --
A Middletown firefighter and a retired Spring Valley police officer were among the dozens arrested as part of a sweep of allegedly drug dealing bikers in Orange County Tuesday.

Authorities say at least 20 people were taken into custody when search warrants were executed at 15 locations.

In all, 29 people are being targeted for arrest.

Officials say the investigation centered on several motorcycle organizations that allegedly distributed cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and steroids.

The drugs reportedly came from both domestic and foreign sources, with the suspect allegedly selling the drugs throughout Orange County.

Most raided locations were in Orange County, but one location where the bikers allegedly purchased the drugs was at the Warren Hills apartment complex in Nyack, Rockland County.

Authorities say they were then sold in Orange County.

State police, DEA agents and the FBI agents executed the warrants.

