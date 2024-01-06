4 hurt, including 1 firefighter, after fire breaks out in kitchen at Queens home: FDNY

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Four people were hurt, including one firefighter, after a kitchen fire broke out at a home in Queens Saturday afternoon, the FDNY says.

FDNY received a call about the fire around 12:30 p.m., and they were able to place it under control shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Over 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene, according to the FDNY.

The conditions of those injured in the blaze were not immediately made clear.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

