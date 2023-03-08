A fire in Woodside injured nine firefighters and destroyed four homes.

9 firefighters injured as fire rips through 4 homes in Woodside, Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- At least nine firefighters were injured in a five-alarm blaze that tore through four homes in Queens.

The FDNY responded to the scene at 37-18 59th Street in Woodside shortly after receiving the call around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They found the home fully engulfed in flames that spread to three other neighboring homes.

Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger was on the scene Tuesday night:

The NYPD and FDNY remained on the scene Wednesday morning.

Nine firefighters were taken to Cornell Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"It all happened in a matter of about 15 minutes. After I made the call, while I was making the call, it was engulfing in flames and there wasn't much you could do other than stand there and get out of the way," said Kelly Gonzalez, a neighbor.

More than a dozen people were living in the now-destroyed homes. The Red Cross is helping them find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | Asian woman speaks out after she and her son physically, verbally attacked in Queens

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.