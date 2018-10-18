Firefighter suffered seizure when FDNY fire truck jumped curb, hit vehicles in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the crash from Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A firefighter is expected to survive after an FDNY fire truck jumped a curb and slammed into parked vehicles in Brooklyn.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at East New York Avenue and St. Marks Avenue in Brownsville.

Sources say the truck had been stopped at a traffic light on East New York Avenue when the driver suffered some sort of seizure.

The FDNY chauffeur's foot hit the accelerator and the truck veered left, slamming into a row of parked cars by a NYCHA project with such force, one of them went airborne.

"This is crazy," said eyewitness Vanessa Fernandez. "I've never seen an accident like this. I've seen my share of accidents but never like this."

FDNY Ladder 120 was heading back to the firehouse on Watkins Street, and did not have lights or sirens on at the time.

Police say at least a dozen cars were damaged.

Six firefighters were in the truck. One was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in serious but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries


The other firefighters were evaluated at the scene but not injured. No pedestrians were hurt.

For hours, investigators took measurements at the scene and worked to figure out the best way to pick the wreckage apart.

"Hopefully that fireman is all right man, lucky nobody was in those cars, could have been a tragedy," said Raymond, an eyewitness.

The cleanup at the scene continued into early Thursday morning.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fdnyfirefighter injuredaccidenttruck crashBrownsvilleBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Firefighter injured when FDNY fire truck jumps curb, hits vehicles in Brooklyn
Top Stories
Hit-and-run crash critically injures pedestrian in Queens
Cuomo pushes for Gateway Tunnel Project funding in DC
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combined now over $1.3 billion
Salmonella linked to raw chicken sickens 92 people in 29 states
Hero MTA motorman saves man who got stuck on subway tracks
Mom spanks teen son with belt after he took off in her BMW
Man's eye socket fractured in brutal attack in Bronx pizzeria
Rikers video shows possible contraband handoff in child's pants
Show More
Woman followed home, sexually assaulted in New Jersey
Woman who blocked black man from building speaks out
NYC wants to end parking ticket break for delivery trucks
76-year-old man hit by train after falling on subway tracks
Report: UWS condo owners vote to strip Trump name from building
More News