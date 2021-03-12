Society

First Responder Friday: NYPD Deputy Chief James Luongo to retire after 40 years of service

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Deputy Chief James Luongo who is retiring after more than 40 years of service.

His career spans four decades and several important roles within NYPD through the years including World Trade Center Recovery Operations Commanding Officer.

He was educated at St, John's, Columbia, and NYU.

According to the @nypdcolumbia Twitter page, Chief Luongo retires with a walk-out on March 16 at One Police Plaza.

Thank you for your service!

---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynypdseptember 11thretirementfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance, Jr. will not seek re-election
Asian grandma knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in NY
Cuomo's office tried to get information about accuser: WSJ
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Sanitation worker brutally attacked in NYC
The old New York is gone: Here's what happens next
Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults eligible for COVID vaccine
Show More
Search for man who struck teen in head with bottle on subway
Officials: At least 1 killed in Newark shooting
Somber vigil held for boy found dead inside NYC apartment
WWII-era explosives found buried in homeowner's yard
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
More TOP STORIES News