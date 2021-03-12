NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Deputy Chief James Luongo who is retiring after more than 40 years of service.
His career spans four decades and several important roles within NYPD through the years including World Trade Center Recovery Operations Commanding Officer.
He was educated at St, John's, Columbia, and NYU.
According to the @nypdcolumbia Twitter page, Chief Luongo retires with a walk-out on March 16 at One Police Plaza.
Thank you for your service!
First Responder Friday: NYPD Deputy Chief James Luongo to retire after 40 years of service
