3 people hurt in smoky Williamsburg fire in mixed-use building

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

3 people hurt in Williamsburg fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A five-alarm fire is burning through a building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The fire broke out in the mixed-use building on Union Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The three-story building could be seen burning with smoke pluming right next to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway from Newscopter 7.

A deli appeared to be on the first floor with apartments on the second and third floors.

Heavy damage was reported on all three floors of the building.

Firefighters were working on the roof of the building to contain the fire.



Three residents are being treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Flag pole with American, POW flags cut down outside New Jersey VFW


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york citybuilding firefdnyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NY lawmakers now considering abortion protections along with gun laws
4th of July holiday weekend travelers encountering canceled flights
WNBA's Brittney Griner's trial starts in Russia court
AccuWeather: Very hot and humid
9 people shot, including 1 teen, in Newark drive-by shooting
Fire tears through church in Paterson, New Jersey
Woman killed while pushing stroller believed to be targeted: sources
Show More
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, stabbed in brawl outside NYCHA complex
Police arrest man wanted in Queens triple murder mystery
Woman, 86, recognized as longest-serving flight attendant
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
FCC asks Apple, Google to block TikTok from app stores
More TOP STORIES News