Flames shoot from windows in Upper Manhattan fire

By Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in Upper Manhattan Monday morning.

Flames were seen shooting out of the windows of the building on West 140th Street in Hamilton Heights.

Citizen App video captured the incident just before 7 a.m.

The FDNY responded to the scene.

So far, there is no word of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

