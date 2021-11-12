vault

Vault: Deadly Flight 587 crash stuns NYC 2 months after 9/11

This is how Eyewitness News covered the tragic crash in Belle Harbor, Queens, that killed 265 people on Nov. 12, 2001
EMBED <>More Videos

Vault: Deadly Flight 587 crash stuns NYC 2 months after 9/11

BELLE HARBOR, Queens (WABC) -- The crash of American Airlines Flight 587 in Belle Harbor, Queens, stunned and terrified a region still reeling from the horror of 9/11 two months earlier.

In the hours after the tragedy, bridges and tunnels were shut down as authorities worked to determine whether the plane was brought down by terrorists. It turned out to be an accident but a city still grieving from 9/11 found itself in new emotional anguish.

The Airbus A300 was headed to the Dominican Republic but crashed after takeoff from Kennedy Airport, killing all 260 people on board and five people on the ground in second-deadliest aviation accident in U.S. history.

NTSB investigators said the plane's rudder system and inadequate pilot training caused the crash. Since the accident, steering systems for some planes have been redesigned.

This is extended coverage from Eyewitness News at 6 from Nov. 11, 2001, the day of the crash. Bill Ritter and Diana Williams are at the anchor desk, and reporters in the field include Jim Dolan and Joe Torres.

You can watch this installment of the Channel 7 Eyewitness News Vault here, but if you want to have a better experience, you can view this on your television set. Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to your streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, etc.) to check out this and other episodes of "The Vault."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belle harborvaultseptember 11plane accident9 11plane crash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VAULT
From 1991: Dick Clark looks back on New Year's Rockin' Eve history
Goodbye, No. 1: The death and funeral of Billy Martin | Vault
See last-minute 1980s Christmas shoppers cope at New York malls
Vault: '12 Days of Christmas' with Ed Koch, Hugh Carey, Rip Taylor
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
More TOP STORIES News