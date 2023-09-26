Flight attendant found dead with sock in her mouth at Philadelphia Airport Marriott

The 66-year-old flight attendant was found unresponsive inside one of the hotel rooms by a cleaning crew.

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are investigating after a flight attendant was found dead inside a room at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott.

Cleaning staffers made the discovery and called police around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say the 66-year-old woman was found with a sock in her mouth.

Philadelphia police say there were no signs of forced entry, no signs of a struggle, and no weapons were recovered.

According to sources, several sealed bottles of prescription drugs were found in the room.

The woman's cause of death has not been determined. Her name has not been released.

Our sister station, 6ABC Action News, has learned the flight attendant worked for American Airlines.

Investigators told Action News that the woman who was found dead was supposed to have checked out two days earlier.

Police said the death is suspicious and the Homicide Detectives Division is now investigating.