Heavy rain to hit Tri-State week after extreme flooding in New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An AccuWeather Alert is in effect Wednesday for a storm system that will bring heavy rain to the Tri-State just a week after extreme flooding closed streets, schools and prompted dozens of rescues

After dense fog moved out Wednesday morning, heavy rain is tracking north up the I-95 corridor into the NYC area by late afternoon and into the night.

The heaviest rain from Philadelphia to New York and Boston will be overnight from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Locally 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible during this time and isolated amounts could be close to 3 inches, especially in New Jersey.

There is a chance for isolated street and road ponding and minor localized flooding is possible.

Unlike the flooding of the Passaic River in Paterson last week, experts are not expecting significant flooding from Wednesday's storm.

Last week, rescuers had to come to the aid of multiple people trapped in their homes following a powerful coastal storm.

A state of emergency was declared in Paterson, Fairfield and Wayne and schools were even closed for the week in Paterson while the water receded.

Little Falls Mayor James Damiano said the Passaic River hadn't flooded since 2011, but that particular coastal storm was loaded with tropical moisture which dumped a ton of rain on already saturated ground.

Officials say recovery from flooding like what was experienced last week can take months.

Janice Yu speaks to a young child who was rescued from a home in New Jersey after severe flooding.

