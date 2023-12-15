What impact will this weekend's storm have on the Tri-State area?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Soaking, and flooding rain is hitting Florida and other southern states, but it will make its way to the Tri-State area the second half of this weekend.

Low pressure races up to the north by Sunday afternoon and will be packing an inch and a half to three inches of rain.

Meteorologist Brittany Bell helps to break down the details of the storm and what you can expect.

Timing

Rain arrives Sunday afternoon and it stays wet through Monday morning. The heaviest rain starts to fall Sunday night and early Monday.

Where is it coming from?

This low is coming from the Gulf of Mexico. This is the same system that will bring up to 6 inches of rain to parts of Florida Saturday.

What can people expect?

Flooding is possible, Ponding on roads, coastal flooding, isolated power outages, and some wind damage. Winds could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour.

How should people prepare?

Make sure storm drains are clear of leaves and other debris so rain can drain efficiently. Secure loose items and Christmas decorations.

When will we know for sure what we are dealing with?

We have a good idea now. We'll really see the character of the storm as it impacts Florida Saturday.

