First responders rescue drivers from flooded roads in Newark

Toni Yates reports from Newark where rescuers pulled drivers to safety after they became stuck in a flooded roadway.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders are rescuing drivers stranded on flooded roads in Newark amid Monday's powerful coastal storm.

Video shows stalled cars surrounded by water near Meeker Avenue and Elizabeth Avenue.

Drivers are being pulled to safety.

The storm has been unleashing heavy rain and potentially damaging winds across the Tri-State area.

Bands of rain spread over the area on Sunday, but heavy rainfall with gusty winds continued into Monday, impacting the morning commute.

Officials are urging drivers not to drive through flooded streets and to travel slowly if they have to drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

