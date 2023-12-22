Why has the flooding been so bad? | Weather or Not

Lee Goldberg is joined by Senior Service Hydrologist with the National Weather Service, Ray Kruzdlo, who talks about the recent flood emergency.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this episode of Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg, we talk about the recent flood emergency all the way through the holiday forecast.

We have faced a couple of deluges over the past few weeks in December and it's caused a major flood event over parts of the Tri-State area.

Is that something we have to get used to? Is it this unusual in December?

Senior Service Hydrologist with the National Weather Service, Ray Kruzdlo, joins in the conversation.

He answers this crucial question: why has the flooding been so bad?

