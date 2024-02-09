At least 2 dead after small plane crashes onto Florida highway, authorities say

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- At least two people are dead after a small plane crashed onto a Florida highway Friday afternoon after reportedly experiencing dual engine failure, authorities said.

The aircraft crashed onto Interstate 75 near Naples around 3:15 p.m. ET, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It collided with a vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said there have been two confirmed fatalities in the crash.

Three people survived the crash, though their condition is unknown, the Naples Airport confirmed to ABC News.

Five people were on board the plane -- a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet -- according to the FAA, which is investigating the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The flight originated at Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio, according to the NTSB.

"The preliminary information we have is that the pilot radioed that the airplane had a dual engine failure on approach into the Naples airport," the NTSB said in a statement on Friday.

An NTSB investigator arrived at the scene on Friday and more are expected on Saturday to document the scene and examine the aircraft.

A preliminary report on the crash is expected within 30 days, the NTSB said.

A large fire and a billowing cloud of black smoke could be seen at the location following the crash.

Joe Robinson told ABC News he was driving northbound on I-75 in Naples when he came upon the smoke.

"I quickly realized that it was a private jet on the southbound lane that was completely crashed, engulfed in flames," he said.

He said he also saw a damaged truck off the highway.

"Overall it was just a chaotic, intense scene," Robinson said.

