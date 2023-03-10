The Food Bank For New York City is not only helping residents stay fed, but people can also get help with their taxes. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

Food Bank For New York City provides free tax help for residents

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Food Bank For New York City is not only helping residents stay fed, but people can also get help with their taxes.

Their free citywide tax assistance program has been helping New Yorkers for more than 20 years.

Food Bank For New York City's free tax preparation program is among one of the nation's largest Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) providers.

The Food Bank's VITA program is a year-round IRS-sponsored program that relies on hundreds of dedicated volunteers to ensure filers receive the crucial and necessary tax refunds they depend upon, which ultimately helps people fight poverty rates and food insecurity.

In 2021 alone, IRS-certified volunteers trained by Food Bank prepared more than 17,500 returns, yielding over $30 million in refunds for New Yorkers across the city.

There are 71 tax sites throughout the five boroughs. New in-person sites this year include the Mott Haven section of the Bronx and the YWCA in Downtown Brooklyn.

Amazingly, Food Bank's tax assistance program has saved filers over $200 million in tax preparation fees and put more than $1.2 billion back into the pockets of hardworking New Yorkers and the city's economy.

For more information you can visit: https://www.foodbanknyc.org/taxhelp/

