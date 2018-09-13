FOOD & DRINK

Cannoli time! Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy

The feast begins on Thursday in Little Italy. (Kathy Willens)

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) --
If you're craving a good calzone or cannoli, you're in luck, because Thursday kicks off the 92nd Annual Feast of San Gennaro.

The annual festival is held in Little Italy, and will end Sunday, September 23rd.


Apart from the incredible food vendors, there will also be a number of activities, like a cannoli-eating competition and live performances.

This year, comedian Vic Dibitetto will serve as Grand Marshall and lead the Grand Procession on September 15th at 2 p.m.

The feast is a salute to the patron saint of Naples.

