Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.The fast-food restaurant is giving away free food Tuesday, but there's a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.It's all part of the chicken chain's Cow Appreciation Day promotion.Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.It doesn't have to be anything complicated, as anything cow-like will qualify.The offer ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations. The offer is only good in the restaurant and cannot be redeemed through the app.