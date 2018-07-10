FOOD & DRINK

Cow Appreciation Day: Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A

Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.

The fast-food restaurant is giving away free food Tuesday, but there's a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.

It's all part of the chicken chain's Cow Appreciation Day promotion.

Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.

It doesn't have to be anything complicated, as anything cow-like will qualify.

The offer ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations. The offer is only good in the restaurant and cannot be redeemed through the app.

